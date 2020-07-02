Quantcast
Bill would protect biz owners from COVID-19 lawsuits (access required)



By: Bill Cresenzo July 2, 2020

As businesses throughout North Carolina slowly begin to reopen, they likely won’t have to worry about lawsuits from customers who claim that they contracted COVID-19 while on a business’s premises. The General Assembly has passed HB 118, the COVID-19 Liability Safe Harbor Act, which says that no person shall be held liable for any act or ...

