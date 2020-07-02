Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Elder Abuse – ‘Caretaker’ – Voluntary Undertaking (access required)

Criminal Practice – Elder Abuse – ‘Caretaker’ – Voluntary Undertaking (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 2, 2020

  Where the state presented evidence that, in the elderly victim’s final weeks, defendant (1) bathed the victim or at least helped her bathe from the sink; (2) purchased food and supplies for the victim; (3) assisted the victim in paying her bills; (4) helped her with “general normal care, daily care things”; and (5) purchased ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo