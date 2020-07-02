Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Non-Relative Placement – Grandmother’s Evidence (access required)

Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Non-Relative Placement – Grandmother’s Evidence (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 2, 2020

  In this case, (1) the respondent-father expressed a desire that his daughter, “Alexis,” live with her paternal grandmother, (2) the grandmother testified that she was willing and able to care for Alexis, and (3) there was evidence of the grandmother’s income and three-bedroom home but not of the home study previously ordered by the trial ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo