By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 2, 2020

  Despite the expertise of the defendant-nurse anesthetist, Byrd v. Marion Gen. Hosp., 202 N.C. 337, 162 S.E. 738 (1932), requires this court to rule that a nurse cannot be held liable for medical malpractice based on his diagnoses and treatment of patients. We affirm the judgment for defendants. Facts Three-year-old Amaya was undergoing an ablation procedure because her ...

