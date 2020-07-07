Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice  – Assault – Field Drug Test – Irrelevant Evidence – No Prejudice (access required)

Criminal Practice  – Assault – Field Drug Test – Irrelevant Evidence – No Prejudice (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 7, 2020

  During an arrest, defendant attempted to swallow a bag of white powder; a struggle ensued, and defendant bit the arresting officer while the officer was forcing defendant to spit out the bag. A field test subsequently indicated that the bag contained cocaine. Defendant was not charged with any drug crime. Consequently, while evidence regarding the officer’s ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo