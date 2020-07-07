Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Bond Forfeiture – Order to Set Aside – Federal Custody – Wrong Paperwork (access required)

Criminal Practice – Bond Forfeiture – Order to Set Aside – Federal Custody – Wrong Paperwork (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 7, 2020

  Although a sufficient basis to set aside a bond forfeiture appears in the transcript of the hearing on the motion to set aside, the order itself does not indicate any sufficient basis for setting aside the forfeiture. We vacate the trial court’s order and remand for entry of a new order. At the hearing on the bond ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo