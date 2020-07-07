Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice  –  Continuance Motion – Diminished Capacity Defense – No Prejudice – Jailhouse Phone Calls (access required)

Criminal Practice  –  Continuance Motion – Diminished Capacity Defense – No Prejudice – Jailhouse Phone Calls (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 7, 2020

  Where (1) defense counsel did not take the opportunity to review defendant’s jailhouse calls when the state provided them, (2) the jailhouse calls that the state used as rebuttal evidence do not contradict the defense expert’s testimony that defendant suffers from bipolar disorder and could act with diminished capacity at times, and (3) defendant has ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo