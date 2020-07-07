Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice  –  Jury Trial – Waiver – Judge’s Colloquy – Mid-Trial (access required)

Criminal Practice  –  Jury Trial – Waiver – Judge’s Colloquy – Mid-Trial (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 7, 2020

  In this speeding ticket case, at defendant’s superior court trial de novo, defense counsel stipulated that defendant waived his right to a jury trial. Even though the trial judge didn’t conduct the inquiry required by G.S. § 15A-1201 until after the state rested its case, defendant can show no prejudice. We affirm the trial court’s verdict ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo