Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice  – Search & Seizure – Cell Site Location Information – Statutory Order – Probable Cause (access required)

Criminal Practice  – Search & Seizure – Cell Site Location Information – Statutory Order – Probable Cause (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 7, 2020

  Although G.S. §§ 15A-262 and -263 did not require an applicant to show probable cause to obtain a suspect’s cell site location information (CSLI), in this case, the application did provide probable cause. Accordingly, the trial court properly denied defendant’s motion to suppress the CSLI. Affirmed. While investigating a murder, police searched the victim’s phone and found ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo