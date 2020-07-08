Quantcast
Mom of boy killed at bus stop awarded $2M (access required)

Mom of boy killed at bus stop awarded $2M (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo July 8, 2020

The North Carolina Industrial Commission has awarded $2 million to the mother of a seven-year-old boy who was killed after he was hit by a car while crossing a highway to board his school bus. The verdict comes 10 years after Jonathan Beegle told his mother, Laura Beegle, goodbye on their front porch in Union County ...

