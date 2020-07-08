Quantcast
New law recognizes benefits of collaboration (access required)

New law recognizes benefits of collaboration (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo July 8, 2020

  A new North Carolina law has formally codified the framework for the practice of collaborative law in the state, giving attorneys and their clients state-sanctioned guidance to resolve legal issues without lawsuits or depositions. Gov. Roy Cooper signed HB 32, the Uniform Collaborative Law Act, into law July 1. Under the new law, parties who wish ...

