Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Contract / Contract  –  Unfair Trade Practices – Capital-Raising Device – Promissory Note – Statute of Limitations – Missing Seal (access required)

Contract  –  Unfair Trade Practices – Capital-Raising Device – Promissory Note – Statute of Limitations – Missing Seal (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 9, 2020

  Where plaintiff’s claim arises from defendants’ failure to make payments on a promissory note, and where plaintiff lent money to the defendant-limited liability company in order to provide the LLC with capital, defendants’ unfair acts were not “in or affecting commerce.” We affirm judgment for plaintiff on her breach of contract claim but reverse as to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo