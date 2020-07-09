Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Confession – Family Meeting – No Inducement (access required)

Criminal Practice – Confession – Family Meeting – No Inducement (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 9, 2020

  After learning that he would only see his family through a computer monitor while in jail, defendant asked to see his family face to face in exchange for his confession. A detective said he could not “promise” anything but that he would arrange that face-to-face meeting if defendant would “tell everything.” That is precisely what ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo