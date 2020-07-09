Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice  – Search & Seizure – Felony Possession of Cocaine – Terry Frisk – Flight (access required)

Criminal Practice  – Search & Seizure – Felony Possession of Cocaine – Terry Frisk – Flight (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 9, 2020

Where two officers were present at a traffic stop (for a broken taillight and a seatbelt violation), the presence of a folded pocketknife on the car’s console did not give the officers reasonable suspicion to frisk defendant. Moreover, when an officer started reaching into defendant’s pockets for what the officer believed were drugs, the encounter ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo