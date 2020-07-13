Quantcast
Home / News / Headlines / More precautions for bar exam announced (access required)

More precautions for bar exam announced (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo July 13, 2020

Applicants sitting for the July 2020 North Carolina bar exam will be spread out across three separate buildings in Raleigh and will have to wear masks throughout the entirety of the exam, the North Carolina Board of Law Examiners has announced.  About 770 applicants are scheduled to take the exam July 28 and 29, said Kimberly ...

