N.C. senator, attorney, says he's tested positive for COVID-19

By: Associated Press July 13, 2020

RALEIGH (AP) — A North Carolina state senator has announced that he’s contracted COVID-19, marking the first known public case for a General Assembly member. Sen. Danny Britt, a Robeson County Republican and an attorney, told The Associated Press he received the positive test July 10. He’s closing down his law practice for at least 10 days while ...

