Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Consumer Protection – Statute runs from each ‘violation’ of Fair Debt act (access required)

Consumer Protection – Statute runs from each ‘violation’ of Fair Debt act (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 14, 2020

Where the debtors filed suit within one year of the defendant’s alleged violations of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, it was timely. Because the statute of limitations runs from the date of each “violation,” the fact the defendant had engaged in similar conduct more than one year before the suit was filed did not ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo