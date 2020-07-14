Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Criminal Practice – Stop of defendant supported by reasonable suspicion (access required)

Criminal Practice – Stop of defendant supported by reasonable suspicion (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 14, 2020

The stop of the defendant after a bar brawl was supported by multiple elements, including a tip from a witness describing a person with a gun, with a physical description matching the defendant, in a known problem area. Background Shortly after closing time on April 7, 2013, officers with the Huntington Police Department were dispatched to “Rehab,” ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo