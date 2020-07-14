Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Family of pastor killed in wreck settles suit for $5.78M (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo July 14, 2020

  The family of a man who was killed after he was hit by a pizza delivery driver who had crossed a center line has settled a lawsuit for $5.78 million, the family’s attorneys report. Randall Phillips of Charles G. Monnett III & Associates in Charlotte and Mark Avera of Avera & Smith in Orlando, Florida, said ...

