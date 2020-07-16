Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 16, 2020

  In the context of this case, the deadly weapon element of rape and sexual assault was satisfied by defendant’s threatened use of a plastic knife of the type often provided to patrons at casual dining restaurants. Defendant forced the victim into his car by threatening to shoot her. When she got into the car, the ...

