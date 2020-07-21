Quantcast
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Charlotte attorney’s suspension extended (access required)

Charlotte attorney’s suspension extended (access required)

By: David Donovan July 21, 2020

Attorney: David B. Hefferon Location: Charlotte Bar membership: Member since 2016 Disciplinary action: Hefferon’s suspension from the practice of law was extended from one year to 18 months on July 16. The suspension remains stayed for two years. Background: Hefferon consulted with a woman regarding divorce and child custody and learned that she was homeless and suffering from mental ...

