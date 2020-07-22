Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Ethics committee to discuss anti-discrimination language in first livestream (access required)

Ethics committee to discuss anti-discrimination language in first livestream (access required)

By: David Donovan July 22, 2020

The Ethics Committee of the North Carolina Bar will livestream one of its regular committee meetings for the first time in its history as it considers three proposals that would potentially add anti-discrimination language to the state’s Rules of Professional Conduct for the first time. During the meeting, which will happen July 23 at 9 a.m. and be ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo