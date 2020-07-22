Quantcast
Pitfalls and flaws in life care planning (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires July 22, 2020

BY MARIA VARGAS and ASHLEY JOHNSON What is a life care plan? A life care plan is a dynamic document based upon published standards of practice, a comprehensive assessment, data analysis, and research which provides an organized, concise plan for current and future needs with associated costs for individuals who have experienced catastrophic injury or have chronic ...

