Domestic Relations –  Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Antisocial Personality Disorder – 'Stale' Diagnosis

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 23, 2020

  By the time of the 2019 hearing on the petition to terminate respondent-father’s parental rights to “Natasha,” Dr. Len Lecci’s diagnosis of antisocial personality disorder was four years old. Even if that diagnosis was stale, the evidence and findings of fact demonstrate (1) the fact that change in respondent-father would be unexpected; (2) his apparent ...

