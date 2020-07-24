Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / COA: Forfeiture of counsel not to be taken lightly (access required)

COA: Forfeiture of counsel not to be taken lightly (access required)

By: David Donovan July 24, 2020

  One court-appointed attorney withdrawing from a defendant’s case is happenstance, and two, as the saying goes, might be coincidence. A third attorney’s withdrawal clearly suggests some difficulties, but in the case of a New Hanover County man convicted of stealing items from the home of the local district attorney, it didn’t, by itself, support a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo