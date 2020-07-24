Quantcast
Domestic Relations –   Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Bonds

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 24, 2020

  Even though respondents’ children had been placed with their pre-adoptive foster parents for only three months, the evidence supported the trial court’s finding of a strong bond between the children and their foster parents. We affirm the termination of respondents’ parental rights. The guardian ad litem testified at the termination hearing that “John” and “Jessica” were “quite ...

