Chapel Hill attorney reprimanded (access required)

Chapel Hill attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan July 26, 2020

Attorney: Isabel L. Guzman-Uresty Location: Chapel Hill Bar membership: Member since 2002 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on May 11 Background: Guzman-Uresty had been employed as an associate attorney by Alexander Lapinski, who pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful procurement of citizenship and naturalization and was disbarred in North Carolina as result of actions taken while he employed Guzman-Uresty. After ...

