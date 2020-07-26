Quantcast
Former Rockingham Co. DA suspended for four years (access required)

By: David Donovan July 26, 2020

Attorney: Craig M. Blitzer Location: Reidsville Bar membership: Member since 1995 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for four years on July 20. The suspension is retroactive to Aug. 3, 2017, the date Blitzer’s license was suspended by the Disciplinary Hearing Commission. Background: While Blitzer was the District Attorney for District 17A, his wife was employed by ...

