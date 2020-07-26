Quantcast
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Raleigh attorney censured (access required)

Raleigh attorney censured (access required)

By: David Donovan July 26, 2020

Attorney: Eva F. Lee Location: Raleigh Bar membership: Member since 1999 Disciplinary action: Censured on May 11 Background: In February 2019, Lee sent an email to the attorney serving as the guardian of the estate of I.W., expressing her belief that it was improper for him to sell I.W.’s property as directed by a January 2019 court order, and ...

