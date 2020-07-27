Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Attorney’s Fees – Current Income – Upcoming Loss (access required)

Domestic Relations – Attorney’s Fees – Current Income – Upcoming Loss (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 27, 2020

  The plaintiff-mother testified that, as a result of this custody proceeding, she had to move back to her parents’ home in Burke County, requiring her to soon give up her second job (and extra income) as an adjunct professor at Appalachian State University. Nevertheless, the trial court was required to consider plaintiff’s income at the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo