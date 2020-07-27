Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Looming loss of job won’t affect attorneys’ fee award (access required)

Looming loss of job won’t affect attorneys’ fee award (access required)

By: David Donovan July 27, 2020

  A family court judge shouldn’t have accounted for the fact that a plaintiff was about to lose her job before deciding whether she had the means to pay for her own attorneys’ fees in a child custody case, a divided North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled. Jamie Sherrill sought attorneys’ fees after Watauga County District ...

