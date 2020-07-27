Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 27, 2020

North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley has announced the appointment of three chief district court judges to fill vacancies created by retirements. Judge John R. Nance has been appointed as the new chief district court judge for Judicial District 20A, which covers Stanly and Montgomery counties, following the retirement of Chief District Court Judge ...

