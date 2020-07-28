Quantcast
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Civil Rights – Claim by inmate segregated for four years improperly dismissed (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 28, 2020

Where the record showed the confinement conditions were severe in comparison to those that exist in general population; that the inmate’s segregation status may have had collateral consequences relating to the length of his sentence and the segregation was for an extended period, the inmate’s due process claim was improperly dismissed. Background Elbert Smith spent over four ...

