Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Criminal Practice – En banc review of ‘structural error’ ruling denied (access required)

Criminal Practice – En banc review of ‘structural error’ ruling denied (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 28, 2020

In denying en banc review of the panel decision holding that an error of the rule announced by the Supreme Court in Rehaif v. United States, 139 S. Ct. 2191 (2019), is a structural error not amenable to harmless or to plain-error review, five judges said the panel decision “creates a circuit split of yawning ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo