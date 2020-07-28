Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Sentencing court fails to address non-frivolous arguments (access required)

July 28, 2020

Where the sentencing court failed to address the defendants’ non-frivolous arguments against a life sentence, including his age and sentencing disparities with his co-conspirators, resentencing is required. Background A jury convicted appellant Lemont Jerrone Webb of multiple criminal offenses related to drug trafficking and money laundering, and the district court sentenced him to life imprisonment. On appeal, ...

