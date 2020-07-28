Quantcast
Immigration – State conviction no basis for removal (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 28, 2020

Where a man convicted under a Virginia statute for willful discharge of a firearm was removed to Jamaica, he was ordered returned to the United States because his Virginia conviction did not qualify as a federal firearm offense for the purposes of removal. The federal definition of “firearm” that applies to the removal statute excludes ...

