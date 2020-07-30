Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals Unpublished / Criminal Practice  – Assault on an Officer – Jury Instructions – Specific Intent (access required)

Criminal Practice  – Assault on an Officer – Jury Instructions – Specific Intent (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 30, 2020

  Since, to be found guilty of felony assault on a law enforcement officer, defendant did not need to have the specific intent to trap Detective Cline’s arm in defendant’s vehicle as defendant drove away, the trial court was not required to instruct the jury on specific intent. We find no error in defendant’s conviction of felony ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo