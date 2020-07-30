Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice  –  Sentencing – Probation – Plea Agreement – Appeals (access required)

Criminal Practice  –  Sentencing – Probation – Plea Agreement – Appeals (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 30, 2020

  Where defendant was sentenced to community punishment for a misdemeanor, and where the trial court made no specific findings as to why a longer period of probation was necessary, the trial court erred in placing defendant on probation for more than 18 months. There is also ambiguity as to whether the trial court accepted the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo