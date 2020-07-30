Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice  – Sex Offender Registry – Removal Petition – Denial – Court’s Discretion (access required)

Criminal Practice  – Sex Offender Registry – Removal Petition – Denial – Court’s Discretion (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 30, 2020

  The trial court’s findings—that defendant violated her probation by absconding, failing to report to her probation officer, failing drug tests, and failing to complete community service and that defendant was arrested for a felony registration violation, for which she pleaded guilty to misdemeanor obstruction of justice—support its discretionary conclusion it “is not satisfied, based upon ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo