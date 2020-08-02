Quantcast
Switzerland-based attorney disbarred after guilty plea (access required)

By: David Donovan August 2, 2020

Attorney: John Vincent Ivsan Location: Kilchberg, Switzerland Bar membership: Member since Disciplinary action: Disbarred on July 24 Background: Ivsan pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of conspiracy to defraud a United States agency (the Internal Revenue Service) and one count of tax evasion. The Department of Justice alleged that the conspiracy, which involved purchasing companies with taxable ...

