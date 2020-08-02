Quantcast
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Virginia-based attorney disbarred after guilty plea (access required)

Virginia-based attorney disbarred after guilty plea (access required)

By: David Donovan August 2, 2020

Attorney: Daniel Matthias Kincheloe Location: Glen Allen, Virginia Bar membership: Member since 2006 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on July 24 Background: Kincheloe pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia on June 19 to one count of transmission of interstate communications with intent to extort. The Department of Justice alleged that Kincheloe aided and abetted ...

