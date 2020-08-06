Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Corporate / Corporate – Merger – Stock Price – Dissenting Shareholders (access required)

Corporate – Merger – Stock Price – Dissenting Shareholders (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 6, 2020

In the merger of plaintiff Reynolds American and British American Tobacco, an imperfect, but nonetheless robust, deal process conducted by independent and sophisticated directors and financial advisors with deep and impeccable knowledge of plaintiff’s business and growth prospects considered all reasonable and likely alternatives, extracted multiple price increases from British American Tobacco, and negotiated a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo