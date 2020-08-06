Quantcast
Tort/Negligence – Undue Influence – LLC Members – Breach of Fiduciary Duty – Fraud – Real Property Transfer (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 6, 2020

Plaintiff alleges that defendants took advantage of her decedent, who was weakened mentally and physically by cancer and chemotherapy, cheating him out of his interest in a limited liability company. Plaintiff’s allegations are sufficient to survive a motion for judgment on the pleadings as to her claims of undue influence, fraud and unfair trade practices ...

