Tort/Negligence – Unfair Trade Practices – Business Sale/Employment Contract – Conversion & Misrepresentations (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 6, 2020

When defendant Sisson commingled plaintiff’s funds with those of a competing business, Sisson acted in an unethical manner and confused the public as to with whom plaintiff’s customers were doing business—plaintiff or defendant Lake Norman Sporting Arms and Range, Inc. (LNSAR). Accordingly, the court finds that Sisson’s conduct was unfair. The jury’s award of $1.00 ...

