Criminal Practice  – Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle – Witness Testimony – Seven Counts – Distinct Acts (access required)

Criminal Practice  – Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle – Witness Testimony – Seven Counts – Distinct Acts (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 7, 2020

  After stopping on a highway to help two frantic women and then having his truck fired on by defendant, witness Mortenson testified to the following: he had served in the military for nearly 27 years; he was familiar with both automatic and semi-automatic rifle fire; he had heard both types of weapons being fired; he ...

