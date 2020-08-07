Quantcast
Domestic Relations  – Parent & Child – Abuse, Neglect & Dependency – Stipulations – Burden of Proof – Custody Modification

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 7, 2020

  Where the respondent-Mother made multiple unsubstantiated claims that the Father had sexually abused their daughter, Ellen, and where Mother interfered with DSS’s attempts to place Ellen with her paternal relatives, the trial court could adjudicate Ellen abused, neglected and dependent. We affirm Ellen’s adjudication as abused, neglected and dependent. However, we vacate the visitation provisions of ...

