Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations /   Domestic Relations  – Parent & Child – Custody – UCCJEA – Inconvenient Forum – Evidence – Affidavits (access required)

  Domestic Relations  – Parent & Child – Custody – UCCJEA – Inconvenient Forum – Evidence – Affidavits (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 7, 2020

  Affidavits and verified motions constitute competent evidence in the determination of an inconvenient forum under the Uniform Child Custody Jurisdiction and Enforcement Act. In this case, the parties did not appear, each of them filed a verified motion, and the plaintiff-father submitted an affidavit from the defendant-mother’s ex-husband. Accordingly, the trial court could rely on ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo