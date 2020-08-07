Lawyers in the News – July 6

Deborah A. McDermott has joined Sands Anderson in its Durham office. McDermott, a board-certified specialist in estate planning and probate law, will join the firm’s trust and estate planning team.

Jeffrey J. Goebel has joined Shanahan Law Group in Raleigh. Goebel’s practice areas include commercial real estate, landlord/tenant disputes, banking, finance, Small Business Administration loans, collections creditor representation, and neighborhood associations.

Miles Mediation & Arbitration, a Georgia-based alternative dispute resolution firm, announced that it has opened an office in Charlotte office. Jim Cooley, Ward Davis, Steve Dunn, Jason James, Meredith Jeffries, Nancy Norelli, Elizabeth Todd, and Danae Woodward have all joined the firm as neutrals.

The New Jersey-based law firm of Bressler, Amery & Ross announced that it has opened an office in Charlotte. Michael J. Morris, an associate whose practice includes transactional work and insurance and health care issues, will work in the new Charlotte office.

Ava Britt Lynch has joined Thorp Law, a personal injury plaintiffs’ firm in Raleigh.

Wayne Hardee announced that he is opening his own personal injury law firm, Wayne Hardee Law, in Greenville. He had previously been a senior partner with Hardee & Hardee.

Fox Rothschild, a national law firm, announced that it has appointed Kimberly Bullock Gatling, a partner in the firm’s Greensboro office, as its chief diversity and inclusion officer.