Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Amid COVID-19, a new era for jury trials begins (access required)

Amid COVID-19, a new era for jury trials begins (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo August 12, 2020

When jury trials resume in North Carolina, they should be conducted with social distancing, in shorter durations and, if necessary, in locations outside of the county courthouses. Those are among recommendations of a task force of 15 North Carolina judicial officials that North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley appointed at the beginning of the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo