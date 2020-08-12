Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Arbitration – Prospective waivers render agreements unenforceable (access required)

Arbitration – Prospective waivers render agreements unenforceable (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 12, 2020

Where arbitration agreements included within the terms of payday loans provided for the application of tribal law, to the exclusion of any contrary federal statutory law, the agreements were unenforceable because they prevented a plaintiff from effectively vindicating certain federal statutory claims. Background This appeal considers the enforceability of arbitration agreements included within the terms of payday ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo